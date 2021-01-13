Local artist on track to break record with massive drawing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Take every class art project that your child has ever done and you still wouldn't have a piece of art as big as the one that Dyymond Whipper-Young is working on.Her current project spans 6,450 square feet, which puts it on track to break the record for the largest drawing by an individual."I'm up for a challenge," said the vibrant 24-year-old."I'm about 24 hours in (of drawing). And I may be looking at 24 more," she said, noting that her only tool is a Crayola Project XL black marker.The young artist and teacher was tapped for the project by The Franklin Institute, which was inspired to create the piece as it prepares for a new exhibit called Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition."It's hands-on, it's engaging. You really work through a variety of activities," said Larry Duvinsky, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute.The drawing incorporates elements of land, sea and space along with simple doodles that many people often do- just not as large as Whipper-Young is doing it."The layout is pulled with different things from Crayola Idea Works," she said. "(They are) things that you also could do just finding art and simple every day things."She's hoping that the project inspires everyone to tap into their own creativity."Decision making, creativity and problem solving. And that's what this exhibition teaches and works to," said Duvinsky.As she works to secure a place in the record books, Whipper-Young is still creating virtual lessons for her students at Independence Charter School West in Southwest Philadelphia. They're already proud of their teacher."I told my class, and they're like 'oh my gosh you're famous," she said.Whipper-Young aims to be done with the record-breaking project by Friday. Those curious about her progress can track it on the Instagram and Facebook pages of The Franklin Institute.Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition opens on February 13 at The Franklin Institute.