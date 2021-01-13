Society

Local artist on track to break record with massive drawing

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Take every class art project that your child has ever done and you still wouldn't have a piece of art as big as the one that Dyymond Whipper-Young is working on.

Her current project spans 6,450 square feet, which puts it on track to break the record for the largest drawing by an individual.

"I'm up for a challenge," said the vibrant 24-year-old.

"I'm about 24 hours in (of drawing). And I may be looking at 24 more," she said, noting that her only tool is a Crayola Project XL black marker.

RELATED: Crayola partners with The Franklin Institute to launch its world's 1st traveling exhibition

The young artist and teacher was tapped for the project by The Franklin Institute, which was inspired to create the piece as it prepares for a new exhibit called Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition.

"It's hands-on, it's engaging. You really work through a variety of activities," said Larry Duvinsky, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute.

The drawing incorporates elements of land, sea and space along with simple doodles that many people often do- just not as large as Whipper-Young is doing it.

"The layout is pulled with different things from Crayola Idea Works," she said. "(They are) things that you also could do just finding art and simple every day things."

She's hoping that the project inspires everyone to tap into their own creativity.

"Decision making, creativity and problem solving. And that's what this exhibition teaches and works to," said Duvinsky.

As she works to secure a place in the record books, Whipper-Young is still creating virtual lessons for her students at Independence Charter School West in Southwest Philadelphia. They're already proud of their teacher.

"I told my class, and they're like 'oh my gosh you're famous," she said.

Whipper-Young aims to be done with the record-breaking project by Friday. Those curious about her progress can track it on the Instagram and Facebook pages of The Franklin Institute.

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition opens on February 13 at The Franklin Institute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiafranklin institutephiladelphia newsartworld record
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
Fight may have led to deadly shooting in South Philly: Police
Crews called to scene of barricade situation in Plymouth Meeting
Officers shoot and kill driver who was speeding towards them: Police
Mega Millions soars to $750M, no winner Tuesday
Show More
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
Delaware Valley ramps up COVID-19 vaccination rollout with various groups, phases
More TOP STORIES News