Society

Local Black restaurant pioneer Keven Parker has died at 57

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pioneer in the Black restaurant community died Friday.

Keven Parker owned Ms. Tootsie's Restaurant on South Street and another location at the Reading Terminal Market.

Parker was known for his soul food, and particularly his mac and cheese.

Last year in an interview with Action News, he said he makes "the best southern food in the City of Philadelphia."

Parker was 57 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietyrestaurantcommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19
Charges dismissed against Philly officer accused in protest attack
Construction worker rescued from Center City high-rise
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Police, businesses prepare for potential protests in Pa. capital
FBI says over 200 identified in Capitol riots
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Show More
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
Mother speaks out after son killed while walking dog; 2 suspects wanted
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
More TOP STORIES News