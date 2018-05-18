Local folks plan to celebrate the royal couple

By Saturday evening, American actress Meghan Markle will officially be an American Princess.Prince Charles will walk the California native down the aisle, around noon UK time, giving her away to his youngest son, Prince Harry.Tthe big day gets started at 7 a.m. locally, the early wake-up call is not a problem for locals, eager to celebrate their fairytale romance.Action News took a look at the pre-wedding party plans at a store in Haddonfield, New Jersey.Fans of the couple on this side of the pond are over the moon.Sharon Durazolapaugh from Burlington, New Jersey said, "I am so excited. I watched all the weddings and I lived in England for 6 years."Like many, she's scooping up decorations at the English gardener in Haddonfield, New Jersey.The owner here says business has been booming, even selling the last Meghan and Harry banner right out of the window and lots of food."Scones, keynotes, all the teas, biscuits which are cookies," said Gary Coleman, owner of English Gardener.But while some prepare, others have already started the party at the dandelion pub in Center City, and. of course in the proper attire.Kristin Antario from Center City said, "We're all celebrating, I think it's really exciting to have an American at Buckingham Palace."Ada Okafor from Center City said, "Doing lunch, getting tea in the afternoon and then wake up early and watch. I'll definitely watch and probably with my fascinator. "As for those fascinators, at Hats in the Belfry, they're going fast too.Store manager Robert Wharton said, "It's a saying go big or go home, you want a lot of flair, you want a fascinator or hat to make a statement."------