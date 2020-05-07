Delaware wedding photographer honors front line workers with doorstep portraits

Typically, Ron Soliman would be gearing up for his busiest time of year as a wedding photographer. But, given the pandemic, the Bear, Delaware photographer is using his skills to honor local front line workers and and first responders.
"We try to do this because we want to give back," Soliman said. "It takes about two minutes. They come out on their porch. Of course, try to practice social distancing. (I) take their picture. And, I try to do the picture so it has that essence of a documentary."
Soliman said it is also a tribute to the families.
"Not only the front line worker, whoever that is, if he's a nurse or a doctor or a firefighter, they're not the only ones sacrificing here, it's also their families," he said.
Lawrence and Brigitte Amparo of Williamstown, New Jersey are both nurses. They were photographed by Soliman.
"Through their simple ways and their talents they're using that to give back to the front liners," Brigitte Amparo said. "I thought that was really, really heartwarming."
"Yeah, you feel appreciated," Lawrence Amparo added.
"It doesn't take much time for us to do this and to give back so we try to use that time to give back to these people. They are the ones who are sacrificing a lot, you know," Soliman said.
Soliman used to work as a newspaper photographer so he really sees this as documenting a moment in history as well.
He is going to keep going, and he is taking nominations for front line families on his website.
