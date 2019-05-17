Local veteran who started non-profit surprised on 'Rachel Ray'

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Army Veteran from Glassboro, New Jersey, who now helps other veterans in need, received a big surprise on the "Rachel Ray" show.Sergeant Mark Eberle created the non-profit Paws Healing Heroes, which trains rescue dogs to help veterans for free.He thought he was going on "Rachel Ray" to talk about the organization, but instead Rachel set up a surprise reunion with five of the veterans and service dogs he helped match.The emotional surprise continued when she announced a $7,000 donation to help him build a new facility to train the dogs.Petmate also provided 100 collars and leashes for future shelter dogs Mark and his team are going to train.