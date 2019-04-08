Long distance friends with Williams Syndrome have emotional surprise reunion

Long-distance friends Lauryn Holloway and Jared Cook were overcome with joy during the emotional meeting in March. Lauryn's mom, Krista, captured the moment and shared it to Facebook via Storyful.
"You came to see me," Jared can be heard saying, before momentarily walking away to hug an adult. He quickly returns for a longer embrace.
Lauryn, who lives in Lexington, Kentucky, and Jared, who lives in Folkston, Georgia, both have Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body. They initially met during a Williams Syndrome support group Christmas party three years ago and stay in contact over Facetime.
The reunion took place in Camden, Georgia, around an 11-hour drive for the Holloway's, according to the Facebook post.
"Totally worth the 11-hour drive for this right here! Love these two so much!" Krista Holloway wrote on Facebook. "So glad that they got so much happiness with this, they deserve it!,