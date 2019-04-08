Society

Long distance friends with Williams Syndrome have emotional surprise reunion

The parents of two young friends expertly planned a surprise reunion that left the kids crying tears of joy.

Long-distance friends Lauryn Holloway and Jared Cook were overcome with joy during the emotional meeting in March. Lauryn's mom, Krista, captured the moment and shared it to Facebook via Storyful.

"You came to see me," Jared can be heard saying, before momentarily walking away to hug an adult. He quickly returns for a longer embrace.

Lauryn, who lives in Lexington, Kentucky, and Jared, who lives in Folkston, Georgia, both have Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body. They initially met during a Williams Syndrome support group Christmas party three years ago and stay in contact over Facetime.

The reunion took place in Camden, Georgia, around an 11-hour drive for the Holloway's, according to the Facebook post.

"Totally worth the 11-hour drive for this right here! Love these two so much!" Krista Holloway wrote on Facebook. "So glad that they got so much happiness with this, they deserve it!,

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrenfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News