Long lines for water ice, people in the parks signal the start of Spring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spring is here, and all over the Philadelphia area, people are celebrating the start of the new season.At the Art Museum steps, tour groups were taking the steps two at a time. Everyone's tired of the cold winter and looking forward to warmer weather. Ari Nedeff and her friends are in town from Parkersburg, West Virginia for a school field trip."Yes, I am so excited. I can't wait for summer," she said.Her friend, Heather Cunningham added, "So ready. I am over the cold weather."At the Schuylkill River Park, the dog park was busy on a blustery afternoon that didn't quite feel like Spring yet.Monica Costa and her daughter, Ary, were letting the pet pooch get some exercise. Costa said Spring brings so much to look forward to."Ice cream. And dog park, and walks, and playground. Just playing outside," she said.Outside the Rita's Water Ice at 15th and Spruce, the line for free water ice stretched down and around the block.The free water ice on the first day of Spring is an annual tradition. Folks in the line were willing to wait for the sweet treat to celebrate the new season."It's the first day of spring," said Dawn Williams of North Philadelphia. "Just to see everybody. To see Philadelphia networking again. It's great."