Louisiana school under fire for calling on students to dress based on relationship status

A spirit week activity at a Louisiana school has a lot of parents saying stop.

One middle and high school had something called "stoplight day", where students wore green, yellow or red to signify their relationship status.

Green meant you're single, yellow meant "it's complicated" and red indicated you were taken.

Parents are saying bringing romance into a theme for kids so young, is completely inappropriate.

One father said this could open kids up to peer pressure and bullying -- affecting their emotional state.

His Facebook post about this is going viral.

The school board in Louisiana hasn't commented on the matter, because it had been handled at the school level.

The school says it has plans in place to ensure this doesn't happen again.

