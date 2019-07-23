Society

Louisville, Kentucky conducting city wide treasure hunt

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WPVI) -- The entire city of Louisville, Kentucky can take part in a real-life treasure hunt on Wednesday.

Twenty $100 bills will be hidden all over the city.

A company called Breakout Games says it's like an escape room that's breaking out of four walls.

Every half hour, participants get clues via text.

"We're going to be giving out those coordinates, so they will know the general location of where these things are, we're not going to give it to them right out, but you've got several hundred people searching for each of those $100 bills, we're going to hide them, it's going to be difficult," says Logan Abbott, General Manager of Breakout Games.

In the case of a standoff, there are spotters who will make the call.

They are holding 26 across the country, and even though they're being held on public property, they are not assuming responsibility for damage to personal or public property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckygamesmoneybig talkerstreasure hunt
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cat shot 4 times in Philly, needs leg amputated, family says
AccuWeather: Breath of fresh air arrives
2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philly located
Collision involving Philly police vehicle caught on video
Show More
Lost helmets had Montco youth football team worried
Thousands without power in N.J. after storm
N.J. Black and Latino caucuses protest Trump's congresswomen comments
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Tree falls on Langhorne home after violent storm
More TOP STORIES News