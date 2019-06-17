Love for dads in no short supply on Father's Day in Philly, Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Celebrations were held all throughout the Delaware Valley for Father's Day on Sunday.It is a day where love for dads was in no short supply.Sean Lin from Bala Cynwyd certainly took it all in Sunday evening sporting this number one dad on Father's Day."So far, not bad," he said as he walked with this family. His little one dressed in a Superman costume, but on this day he's the one who feels invincible."Why not? Yeah!," he exclaimed.Others like Gabriel Gomez who was visiting from Mexico spent the day exploring with his family."We visit the zoo, we take a lunch, we tried to see the museum," he said.Some activities needed no words or explanation. One dad from Baltimore spent Sunday evening playing with his children in Love Park.Even when the weather turned in the afternoon that didn't put an end to the fun for my dads."When you're with kids nothing dampens the spirit," said Preet Grewald who was visiting from India.That was also the case in Camden, New Jersey where dads and their children were treated to free ice cream courtesy of the Camden County Police Department."Very good father's day. They're treating me very well," said Bryant Stewart.Joe Baucom said this Father's Day, he felt like royalty."Best day ever man, I feel like a king." The feeling is hard to describe, but a role he said we wouldn't trade for the world."It's the best feeling ever man, the best feeling ever," he said.