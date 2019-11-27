Lower Merion school helps family from Bahamas who lost everything during Hurricane Dorian

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas this summer, it was destructive and devastating.One family who evacuated here to Lower Merion, Pennsylvania lost it all. But some local students worked hard to raise money to help them rebuild.Students from Welsh Valley Middle School in Narberth presented all of the items they collected and a check for nearly $8,000 to the Simms family."We realized these people really need help so we decided to put our minds together and made a plan," says Simon Harwood, a 7th grader at the school. "We did hot chocolate sales, raffles and hosted a walk-a-thon."The Simms lost their home and their business in the Category 5 storm.They say they are grateful for this generosity and grateful to be alive."All we could do is pray, get in a corner and pray," says Sheila Simms, who lost everything in Abaco. "When the storm was over and we came out all I could do was say, 'Wow. wow.' Everything was gone."The fundraiser was coordinated by WVMS social studies teacher MaryBeth Peterson and was under the auspices of the Culture Trust of Greater Philadelphia, the Carribbean Community of Philadelphia and the Bahamas Philadelphia Foundation.The students say they know a lot of people are still suffering, but it feels good to help this one family.