Lowe's looking to hire 1,000 workers in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lowe's announced the company is looking to hire more than 1,000 workers in the Philadelphia area.
The home improvement retailer is holding job fairs on Wednesday at stores to meet candidates.
Called "Walk-In Wednesday," you can stop in at any local Lowe's store until 6 p.m., and interview for open positions. The company said you can get an offer on the spot.
The available jobs are permanent, year-round positions.
