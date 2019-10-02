Lowe's looking to hire 1,000 workers in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lowe's announced the company is looking to hire more than 1,000 workers in the Philadelphia area.The home improvement retailer is holding job fairs on Wednesday at stores to meet candidates.Called "Walk-In Wednesday," you can stop in at any local Lowe's store until 6 p.m., and interview for open positions. The company said you can get an offer on the spot.The available jobs are permanent, year-round positions.