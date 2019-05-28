Society

MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.

The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.

"We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand," she wrote in a letter. "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharityamazonmoneydivorceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
Police follow trail of blood to investigate North Philly shooting
'Burnout' deemed medical diagnosis
Experienced American climber dies on crowded Mount Everest
Show More
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
Accuweather: Downpours, Severe Storms Likely Today
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Good Samaritan rescues injured bald eagle
Services for fallen Pa. state trooper
More TOP STORIES News