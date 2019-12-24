Society

Thousands send letters, packages through small Wisconsin town so they can come from 'Rudolph'

RUDOLPH, Wis. -- The Christmas spirit in Rudolph, Wisconsin, keeps the post office glowing like a red-nosed reindeer this time of year.

People from all over the world send thousands of letters and packages to the rural town, just so they can be re-delivered and stamped with a postmark from "Rudolph," WFRV reported.

It's a tradition that's been happening in village of just 400 people for generations.

"The kids will remember coming to do it, and we probably get some people to stamp that had done it as children, as well," said Becky Trzebiatowski, a clerk at the Rudolph Post Office. "I've gotten a couple of things (that) came in today. One from Iowa, one from Illinois, one from Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas."

Trzebiatowski said her work at the Rudolph Post Office gives her the Christmas spirit all year long.
