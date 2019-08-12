Man becomes viral superstar after watching neighbors tree fall

One minute a West Virginia man was sitting on his porch watching a tree crash into his neighbor's car, the next he's a viral superstar big enough to get his own musical remix.Last week, a city crew was called out to take care of a potentially dangerous old tree.As they were cutting it down, the tree fell and flattened a local student's car, all while Billy Tatum looked on.That alone isn't enough to start trending, but Tatum's description of the impact sure was."It sounded like a beer can getting flattened, it was just 'crunch'. I hate to say it, but it was kind of cool, you know? What guy doesn't like destruction, that's why we go to demolition derbies, but hey, the bottom line is that's that girl's new car and she can't get to school now," Tatum said.Yes, that beer can analogy and sympathetic smile has gone viral, with former Eagles star Chris Long making Tatum's face his new profile photo.If that's not enough, The Gregory Brothers, of Antoine Dodson fame, gave his interview the remix treatment.No word yet if Tatum has taken any of his new Twitter fans up on the offer to buy him many porch beers.