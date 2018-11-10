SOCIETY

Man fired after wearing controversial t-shirt to vote

EMBED </>More Videos

A viral photo shows Clayton Hickley voting in a t-shirt with the confederate flag and a noose on the front.

OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi (WPVI) --
A Mississippi man was fired from his job for wearing a controversial shirt to the polls.

KTRK-TV reports, a viral photo shows Clayton Hickley on Election Day voting in a t-shirt with an image of the Confederate flag and a noose on the front.

The photograph, which was taken at a polling center in Olive Branch, Miss., outraged fellow voters and sparked controversy on Twitter.



Hickley was fired, following an investigation, from Regional Health One. His employers felt very strongly about the matter, issuing a statement, via Twitter, saying,

"Regional Health is committed to a safe, secure, and comfortable environment for its patients, guests, and employees. We are committed to upholding our mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional services to all, this includes fostering a safe and protected work and care environment for all.

Behaviors contrary to these principles are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

County officials confirmed to FOX13 that the man didn't break any laws by wearing the shirt. The law only states that voters cannot distribute campaign literature or wear a shirt with a candidate's name on it near a polling center.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagracismvotingelection 2018u.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Special Delivery! Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives
Kentucky woman's stolen car returned with apology letter
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
Rowan University says there is no sports bra ban
More Society
Top Stories
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
Boy Under the Billboard: Frank Bender's Last Case
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
President Trump threatens to withhold California funding due to 'poor' forest management
California man pleads not guilty in killing of gay University of Pennsylvania student
Woman shot dead outside store in Kensington
Show More
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
1 dead, 1 injured after UPS truck and car collide in NJ
4 hospitalized after home catches fire in Reading
Police investigate stabbing in Bass River Township
Man, 25, shot in the head in Mayfair
More News