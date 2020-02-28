Benson Churgai lives out dream, makes history as Philadelphia's first transgender police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Benson Churgai is making history in the Philadelphia Police Department on Friday morning."I knew I needed to live my life and be true to who I was. I need to be honest with myself, and that was coming out as a transgender male," he said.After nine months of training, Churgai, 24, is being sworn in as part of the department's 391st class during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Churgai is the first trans person to reveal their identity before the process, and then successfully complete the academy to graduate."I hope it gives (others in the LGBTQQIA community) the courage they need to call 911 if they need help. To be able to reach out and feel like they will be treated like every other person, and that the police department is being proactive in hiring people of their community onto the force," he said.