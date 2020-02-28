Society

Benson Churgai lives out dream, makes history as Philadelphia's first transgender police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Benson Churgai is making history in the Philadelphia Police Department on Friday morning.

"I knew I needed to live my life and be true to who I was. I need to be honest with myself, and that was coming out as a transgender male," he said.

After nine months of training, Churgai, 24, is being sworn in as part of the department's 391st class during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Churgai is the first trans person to reveal their identity before the process, and then successfully complete the academy to graduate.

"I hope it gives (others in the LGBTQQIA community) the courage they need to call 911 if they need help. To be able to reach out and feel like they will be treated like every other person, and that the police department is being proactive in hiring people of their community onto the force," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiatransgendersocietypolice officerphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Delivery driver crashes into day care, 4 kids injured
Lease for South Philly safe injection site canceled
Owner of closed Pa. dairy farm pleads guilty in $60M fraud
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
West Chester Pike reopens after PECO pole catches fire
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Again Today
Show More
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
69 people may have been convicted on false evidence from ex-cop
Car flips over in Port Richmond, 2 injured
Homeless man arrested in N.J. home invasion, burglaries
More TOP STORIES News