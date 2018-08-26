Man plans to put nearly 1,000 Disneyland items up for auction

Nearly a thousand items from Disneyland are going up for auction.
Richard Kraft has spent the last 25 years collecting Disney memorabilia from the happiest place on earth.
But, he's now letting it all go.
Kraft says he's doing it for his four-year-old daughter with special needs.
A portion of the proceeds will go to charities that help children like her.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddisneylandauction
societyu.s. & worlddisneylandauction