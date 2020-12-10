Society

Pennsylvania man returns engagement ring he found in bagel shop bathroom

By
LONG ISLAND, New York (WPVI) -- A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania man was able to return an engagement ring to its rightful owner after it was left in a bagel shop in New York.

Bill Behring, a Palmyra real estate agent, visits the same bagel store every Friday when on business on Long Island in New York.

On November 27, he found an engagement ring in the bathroom.

On Wednesday, Behring was reunited for the first time with Don Longo.

Longo says his fiance took the ring off to wash her hands and accidentally left it in the bathoom.

"It's just the right thing to do because there's someone out there who is sad, who is missing their ring," Behring says. "I wanted to make sure I was the guy to return it and I kept it in my possession until I got back to Long Island."

Longo is a retired police officer and says he's naturally cynical about people. He never believed they would see the ring again.

Behring went to every length to find them with the help of the bagel shop.

This act of selflessness and honesty restored Longo's faith in humanity.

"I believe that there was a higher authority that directed Bill into that shop so that he would find the ring because that was the only way Lisa was going to get it back," Longo says. "It was a Christmas miracle."
