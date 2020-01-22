Society

Man returns 27K dollars left outside Michigan ATM

An armored security guard accidentally left tens of thousands of dollars outside an ATM at a credit union in Michigan.

Surveillance video shows a customer coming across the money and decided to do the right thing.

The security guard accidentally left an ATM cassette with $27,000 inside outside of a Credit Union.

George Condash saw the plastic box in the middle of the street and without hesitation, he decided to take the cassette back inside.

"It's not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in."

Condash did get a reward for his honestly, but he won't say how much.
