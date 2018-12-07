Man thanks trooper who pushed him out of the way of oncoming car

Two men who share a special bond shared an emotional moment in Florida Friday.Rony Bottex helped Trooper Mithil Patel to his feet and embraced him as members of the community applauded.On Monday morning, Trooper Patel pushed the grandfather out of the way of an oncoming car, taking the brunt of the impact himself.Bottex had just been involved in a fender bender.He says the trooper's actions make him so much more than a hero.Investigators say a van rear-ended a car, causing it to spin right at the men.Patel was injured, but is now home and well on his way to recovery.------