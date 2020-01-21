Society

California man on quest to run 8 marathons around the world for charity

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man is on a quest to run for charity. Forty-four-year-old Brendan Watkins is attempting the "Triple 8 Quest." It involves finishing eight marathons in eight consecutive days.

Watkins works at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. During the "Triple 8 Quest," he is fundraising for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides care for children and expectant mothers. He has already raised about $4,000.

Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the quest, he will have run on all seven continents around the world.

You can help support Watkins here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altochildren's healthcharitytravelrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of South Philly grocery story employee, teen
Crews battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex
POLL: Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?
Crews pull woman from under River Line train in Pennsauken
Girl, 12, struck by driver near Pennsville High School
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
PETA: 'Morbidly obese' bear removed after Baldwin letter
Show More
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
AccuWeather: Sunny But Cold
Fire rips though South Jersey apartment complex
Rutgers names new president, 1st African-American to hold title
Excedrin shortage: drugmaker halts production amid issues
More TOP STORIES News