Man transforms lawn into American flag

Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

A man in Massachusetts has taken his patriotism to a whole new level for the 4th of July.

Arthur McCann has transformed his front lawn into a red, white and blue American flag.

It's complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes.

He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get the job done.

It only took him about two hours.

McCann says he just loves America and being creative.

american flag4th of julyfeel goodMassachusetts
