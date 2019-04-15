Korean Americans celebrate First Korean Congress Centennial with march re-enactment

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Korean Americans are celebrating the activism of their ancestors by re-enacting a march that took place 100 years ago.The Action Cam was rolling as the group made its way past Rittenhouse Square on Saturday.100 years ago when Korea was fighting for its independence a group gathered at the Little Theater which is now Plays and Players and marched to Independence Hall.On Saturday, more than 1000 people made that same trek as part of the First Korean Congress Centennial Celebration."I think it's very important to have the younger generation know that you can have your own voice," said Lukas Han of West Philly.6abc's Nydia Han and her family were among those taking part.Many participants waved the American and South Korean flags.Organizers hope the three-day celebration, drawing to a close on Sunday, will inspire activism among Korean Americans today and among generations to come.