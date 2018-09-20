Residents in Margate, New Jersey are voicing concern about a plan that would allow high-rise hotels in the small beach town.In particular, they fear that a tall building could be placed next to the landmark Lucy the Elephant.City leaders had been considering that possibility with new zoning laws, but they recently tabled that discussion due to push back from the public.Even though the proposal is on hold, residents are still expected to voice their concern at the next commission meeting on Thursday.------