PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A local Marine has made it home - from the other side of the world - just in time for Thanksgiving.
Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport as Corporal John Heiskell arrived home from Australia.
His mom, grandmother, and other family members finally got their long-awaited hugs.
Volunteers from A Hero's Welcome and Warriors Watch were there too. They presented Heiskell with an American hero award and escorted him home to Ridley Township, Delaware County.
