SOCIETY

Marine gets hero's welcome at Philadelphia Int'l Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A local Marine has made it home - from the other side of the world - just in time for Thanksgiving.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A local Marine has made it home - from the other side of the world - just in time for Thanksgiving.

Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport as Corporal John Heiskell arrived home from Australia.

His mom, grandmother, and other family members finally got their long-awaited hugs.

Volunteers from A Hero's Welcome and Warriors Watch were there too. They presented Heiskell with an American hero award and escorted him home to Ridley Township, Delaware County.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societymilitarymarineshomecomingphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsSouthwest PhiladelphiaRidley Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
What to expect as 1st pot shops in East finally open
White House Christmas Tree arrives
Share your "Friendsgiving" with us!
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
More Society
Top Stories
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Multiple deaths reported in New Jersey mansion fire
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
Experts say holiday travel is busier than last year
Show More
Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philly
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
More News