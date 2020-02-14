Married for 45 years, Philadelphia couple spends Valentine's Day renewing vows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 45 years together, Kathryn and Herbert Porter decided to spend their Valentine's Day saying "I love you" in the best way they know how.In a conference room at Cheltenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Porters renewed their wedding vows on Friday."I now pronounce you man and wife, again," exclaimed the deaconess performing the mock ceremony.The Porters renewed their vows in front of a room full of residents and staff at the center."I was just holding him and he said, 'You know, you're still a good old gal'....I said, 'You're still good to me too,'" Kathryn Porter said.One of the reasons the couple decided to do this is because Herbert Porter is a hospice patient with Alzheimer's.The couple stays together at the rehab center so that Kathryn can spend every minute by his side."It's just something to say thank you because we have been married such a long time and we have our children, our grandchildren, our great grandchildren. That's right, our great grandchildren," said Porter.They say they're setting an example of what five decades of love can look like.