Society

Married for 45 years, Philadelphia couple spends Valentine's Day renewing vows

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 45 years together, Kathryn and Herbert Porter decided to spend their Valentine's Day saying "I love you" in the best way they know how.

In a conference room at Cheltenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Porters renewed their wedding vows on Friday.

"I now pronounce you man and wife, again," exclaimed the deaconess performing the mock ceremony.

The Porters renewed their vows in front of a room full of residents and staff at the center.

"I was just holding him and he said, 'You know, you're still a good old gal'....I said, 'You're still good to me too,'" Kathryn Porter said.

One of the reasons the couple decided to do this is because Herbert Porter is a hospice patient with Alzheimer's.

The couple stays together at the rehab center so that Kathryn can spend every minute by his side.

"It's just something to say thank you because we have been married such a long time and we have our children, our grandchildren, our great grandchildren. That's right, our great grandchildren," said Porter.

They say they're setting an example of what five decades of love can look like.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiavalentine's daymarriagelove
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
Brigantine mayor to receive kidney transplant
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
Deliberations to continue in trial of former Temple U. frat president
Massive fire erupts at auto body shop in Fairfield Township
Show More
SUV hits building, causes gas leak in Lawrence Twp.
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
Video shows suspects open fire, wounding 2 in West Philly
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody, officer placed on leave
Couples tie the knot at LOVE Park for Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News