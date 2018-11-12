The star's family attorney told AP that Lee, who has been called the architect of the contemporary comic book, passed away.
Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so -- he had a pneumonia and vision issues.
He started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers.
Lee made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.