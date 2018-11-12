Stan Lee, the creator of Marvel Comics, has died at age 95, the Associated Press confirmed.The star's family attorney told AP that Lee, who has been called the architect of the contemporary comic book, passed away.Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so -- he had a pneumonia and vision issues.He started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with. He went on to createandLee made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.