SOCIETY

Stan Lee, Marvel comics creator, has died at 95, AP confirms

EMBED </>More Videos

Stan Lee helped to create characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four.

Stan Lee, the creator of Marvel Comics, has died at age 95, the Associated Press confirmed.

The star's family attorney told AP that Lee, who has been called the architect of the contemporary comic book, passed away.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so -- he had a pneumonia and vision issues.

He started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers.

Lee made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarvelmarvel comicscomic book
SOCIETY
Woman celebrates her birthday with a lobster feast on the subway
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Bushes awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans
UPS avoids strike with freight workers
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
2-alarm fire erupts in Upper Moreland Township home
Eagles CB Ronald Darby out for season with torn ACL
3 dead in weekend hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino 'under review'
31 dead across California, search for more fire victims
Show More
Pickup truck slams into West Philadelphia building
Pedestrian struck, killed in Franklin Twp. identified
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
More News