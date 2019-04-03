Society

Marvin Gaye receives commemorative stamp on 80th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

You can now add a little soul to your next letter. A stamp honoring singer Marvin Gaye is officially on sale.

You can now add a little soul to your next letter. A stamp honoring singer Marvin Gaye is officially on sale.

The stamp made its debut on what would have been the legend's 80th birthday.

The stamp features a portrait of Gaye, and the stamp sheet is designed to resemble a vintage 45 record sleeve.

This is part of the U.S. Postal Service's "Music Icons" series. You can get one for yourself for 55 cents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityentertainmentpostal servicemailmanusps
TOP STORIES
Philly officials consider fee for driving in parts of city
Serviceman killed in training lost father in training accident in '04
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Glen Mills School in Delco begin layoffs after abuse allegations
Nats fans boo Harper, cheer strikeouts in return
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
4 arrested after melee inside Atlantic City McDonald's
Show More
Rapper Meek Mill calls for probation reform with state legislators
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Passes Safely Offshore Tonight, A Windy Wednesday
Temple plans to be tobacco-free campus by fall semester
U.S. Marine surprises his nephew at school in Montgomery County
$36K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
More TOP STORIES News