Anchor Matt O'Donnell is known for making Action News Mornings a rocking good time, but this past weekend he was truly rocking out.Matt was the drummer for Jelly Roll at the Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Gala on Friday night.Karen Rogers posted video of Matt's drumming skills on her Instagram page.You can follow Matt, Tamala, David, and Karen on their Instagram pages:The Philly Auto Show runs through Feb. 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.-----