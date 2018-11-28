Matt O'Donnell shows off skills at Camp Out for Hunger

We know Action News Morning anchor Matt O'Donnell can rock out on the drums.He jammed with the house band Tuesday morning at Preston and Steve's 21st annual Camp Out for Hunger.But the radio team with WMMR also uncovered a secret talent Matt's been hiding all these years.Matt showed off his inflatable human hamster ball skills during a battle against host Preston Elliot.And Matt coasted to victory in the race outside Xfinity Live!Preston and Steve's annual week-long effort to feed the less fortunate benefits Philabundance.-----