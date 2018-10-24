SOCIETY

Mayor proposes holding sex offenders while kids trick-or-treat

EMBED </>More Videos

A mayor in Georgia has a plan for Halloween that's causing a bit of controversy.

GROVETOWN, Georgia (WPVI) --
A mayor in Georgia has a plan for Halloween that's causing a bit of controversy.

In order to keep kids safe, the town will round up and hold sex offenders while the children are out trick-or-treating.

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones wrote on Facebook that the plan is to gather the area's 25 to 30 sex offenders who are on probation and hold them in the city's council chambers.

Five police officers will keep an eye on the offenders from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at city hall to keep them off the streets.

Some were all for it. But the idea didn't sit so well with everyone.

Some questioned the legality and also whether it's fair to judge people who have already been found guilty.

The mayor posted this in response:

"Friends I am not personally going to pick up, round up, call or going to any sex offender's home. This is a joint effort with GA Community Probation Services. They are the one's with the authority under Special Conditions to require that offenders report. The reporting location is Grovetown City Hall. This is legal..... good grief!"



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyhalloweensex offenderu.s. & worldbig talkersbuzzworthyGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
$1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant
Crude pipe bombs sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
Historic Stone Inn in Bucks County moved to new location
$1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
6abc's Sharrie Williams reports from London
Fmr. NFL player moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
AccuWeather: Frosty start to Thursday morning
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Show More
Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
New Most Stuf Oreo will have more than triple the cream filling
First responders marry amid hurricane rubble in Mexico Beach
Missed Mega Millions? You can still play $620M Powerball
Crash brings down wires in North Philadelphia
More News