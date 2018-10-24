Mayor proposes holding sex offenders while kids trick-or-treat

A mayor in Georgia has a plan for Halloween that's causing a bit of controversy.In order to keep kids safe, the town will round up and hold sex offenders while the children are out trick-or-treating.Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones wrote on Facebook that the plan is to gather the area's 25 to 30 sex offenders who are on probation and hold them in the city's council chambers.Five police officers will keep an eye on the offenders from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at city hall to keep them off the streets.Some were all for it. But the idea didn't sit so well with everyone.Some questioned the legality and also whether it's fair to judge people who have already been found guilty.The mayor posted this in response:"Friends I am not personally going to pick up, round up, call or going to any sex offender's home. This is a joint effort with GA Community Probation Services. They are the one's with the authority under Special Conditions to require that offenders report. The reporting location is Grovetown City Hall. This is legal..... good grief!"-----