McDonald's employee who's turning 100 says she has no plans to retire

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Penn. -- A McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania is turning 100 next week -- and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Ruthie Shuster, who works at the franchise's location in the Pittsburgh suburb of North Huntingdon, serves up more than food on the go.

She's offering smiles and even the occasional performance.

"On Fridays, about 30 come, and we all sing," she said.

This soon-to-be 100-year-old is easily the restaurant's most popular employee.

"I became a widow when I was 50. I've been working ever, ever, ever since. And I like working," Shuster said.

During the pandemic, Shuster said she missed the crowds that she would greet at work and after work activities.

"I would go dancing four days a week. You can't go dancing nowhere -- there's no dances around," she said.

But she's still finding ways to connect with others and received a massive flood of birthday cards.

With so many birthday wishes, the company had installed her own mailbox on site.

Ruthie said the cards mean a lot and that said she plans to keep working.

"I get a payday," she said, laughing. "I get paid. I pay my bills, and that's good. I never had a lot of money, but I always have enough."
