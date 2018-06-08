SOCIETY

Meet Avocado Squirrel, Manhattan's most millennial wild animal

EMBED </>More Videos

A hungry squirrel was spotted noshing on a ripe green avocado in a flowerbed near the corner of 73rd St. and Broadway in Manhattan. (Henry Zhang via Storyful)

NEW YORK --
Move over, Pizza Rat, there's a new hungry rodent in town.

But unlike Pizza Rat, Avocado Squirrel made a more heart-healthy nutritional choice and was spotted noshing on a ripe, green avocado.

Henry Zhang, who shot video of the animal in a flowerbed near the corner of 73rd St. and Broadway in Manhattan, said his rodent-chasing dog Almond led him directly to the snacking squirrel.

Commenters on social media pointed out that the squirrel (who must be a millennial based on its affinity for avocados) might enjoy the fruit more if it was spread on a piece of toast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywild animalssquirrelfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingavocadoNew York City
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News