LOTTERY

Mega Millions jackpot now $667 million, 3rd largest in US history

EMBED </>More Videos

Lottery fever grows with large Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 16, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa --
The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it's even bigger.

Lottery officials have increased the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing from $654 million to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlotterymega millionspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654 million
No winning Mega Millions ticket, jackpot now $654 million
More lottery
SOCIETY
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
Body of girl, 2, found partially buried; caregiver questioned
14 kids detained following large fight on Broad Street
Officer rescues kitten from car
AG: Mom helped make child porn using daughter, 3, in Delco
AccuWeather: A Windy Wednesday
Man resentenced, gets 22 years to life in retired cop's murder
DA: Man killed in Cheltenham after possible road rage incident
Show More
Charles Barkley discusses Embiid, Fultz, Simmons ahead of season opener
Officer scolds boys found with realistic-looking BB gun
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
PATCO resumes normal service after power problems
Therapy dogs visit breast cancer patients at Philly hospital
More News