Mega Millions jackpot soars to $750M, no winner Tuesday

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 12-14-26-28-33 and a Megaball of 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to grow to $750 million for Friday's drawing after no one hit the big prize Tuesday night.There was a Match 5 winner in New Jersey, who matched all five white balls worth $1 million.The second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is up for grabs on Friday, January 15.The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn't far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.Since 10 a.m. Tuesday, there was a steady stream of customers purchasing Mega Millions tickets at the 7-Eleven at 23rd Street and Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia.Customers had no shortage of ideas of what they do with the prize money."I would pay off my house. I would take care of my daughters and I would move far away," said Vanessa Foreman."I would make sure my family is taken care of," added Mary Suber.At Springfield Beverage in Delaware County, operators said people were coming in to buy tickets all day."It's pretty wild, everyone's come in, people don't even know what they're talking about, but they still come in because they see the amount of money," said cashier Aidan Smith.The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $550.6 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.