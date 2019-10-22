$1 millon Mega Millions ticket sold at Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Lottery officials say someone purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at a Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.The ticket was from Friday's drawing and purchased at the Wawa located at 1860 South Collegeville Road.The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 18-58-60-65-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 20, to win the $1 million prize.Lottery officials say the winning ticket holder should sign their tickets and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the October 18 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to $82 million annuity value, or $55.9 million cash. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on October 22.