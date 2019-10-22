Society

$1 millon Mega Millions ticket sold at Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Mega Millions

Mega Millions

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Lottery officials say someone purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at a Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The ticket was from Friday's drawing and purchased at the Wawa located at 1860 South Collegeville Road.



The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 18-58-60-65-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 20, to win the $1 million prize.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket holder should sign their tickets and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the October 18 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to $82 million annuity value, or $55.9 million cash. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on October 22.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countywawamega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
Nickelodeon Universe opens this week in New Jersey
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Couple pleads guilty in spy glasses privacy invasion case
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer
Show More
76-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Haverford Twp. home
Philadelphia-bound flight lands in Dublin after fumes in cabin
DNA helps authorities arrest man for 2017 rape in Norristown
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
More TOP STORIES News