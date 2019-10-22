$1 millon Mega Millions ticket sold at Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Lottery officials say someone purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million at a Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
The ticket was from Friday's drawing and purchased at the Wawa located at 1860 South Collegeville Road.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 18-58-60-65-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 20, to win the $1 million prize.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket holder should sign their tickets and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the October 18 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to $82 million annuity value, or $55.9 million cash. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on October 22.
