Mega Millions wedding party wins $1 million prize

It's the marriage made in mega millions heaven.A couple tying the knot Friday night got an extra special wedding gift - a million dollar lottery ticket.Alexis and Matt Sheldon and 40 some-odd friends and family went in on a pool together for this week's Mega Millions.Their ticket purchased at Plaza Liquor in Deptford, New Jersey came up just short for the 1-and-a-half billion dollar jackpot.But splitting the million will net them about 20-thousand dollars each, before taxes.It's really exciting, it's the big talk right marrying herThe Sheldons are going to Jamaica for their honeymoon but say they'll probably spend their lottery winnings on a trip to Greece.------