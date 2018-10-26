SOCIETY

Mega Millions wedding party wins $1 million prize

EMBED </>More Videos

Mega Millions wedding party wins $1 million prize. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 26, 2018.

It's the marriage made in mega millions heaven.

A couple tying the knot Friday night got an extra special wedding gift - a million dollar lottery ticket.

Alexis and Matt Sheldon and 40 some-odd friends and family went in on a pool together for this week's Mega Millions.

Their ticket purchased at Plaza Liquor in Deptford, New Jersey came up just short for the 1-and-a-half billion dollar jackpot.

But splitting the million will net them about 20-thousand dollars each, before taxes.

It's really exciting, it's the big talk right marrying her

The Sheldons are going to Jamaica for their honeymoon but say they'll probably spend their lottery winnings on a trip to Greece.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newsweddingmega millions
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Silent Sidelines' campaign bans noise from parents at soccer games
Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, laid to rest
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Finnish company looking to hire full-time elves for holiday season
More Society
Top Stories
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Rain and wind moving in overnight
Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Happy 100th Birthday Ben Franklin Parkway
Search for loose pants bandit in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Bleary-eyed Eagles go from plane to practice field
With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party in Philly
2 roads with the same name mean confusion in Montco
Goodwill workers in NJ find original 1774 'rebel' newspaper
Fox runs into popular Delaware beach restaurant
More News