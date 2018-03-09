A memorial service was held Friday for a member of the Wilmington Police Department.Captain Stephen Misetic died suddenly Saturday of a heart attack.Hundreds of first responders attended the service Friday morning at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.The 45-year-old Misetic was a 21-year veteran of the department.He leaves behind a wife and two children.The Fraternal Order of Police/Lodge 1 has established a memorial fund for his family.------