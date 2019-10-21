Men sing 'Baby Shark' to child during protest in Lebanon

BERUIT, Lebanon (WPVI) -- It was an important protest for an important cause.But when a group of men demonstrating against corruption in Beruit spotted a little boy in the back of a car, they broke out in his favorite song -- Baby Shark.The men didn't stop there. They went on to sing about both Mommy and Daddy Shark to the boy.The boy's mom says he laughs every time he sees the video of the protesters singing to him.But she says one day she hopes he knows that those men were there that day, fighting for him and his future.