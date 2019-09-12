Society

Men would rather do housework than go to doctors, survey says

Men would rather do household chores than go to the doctors, according to a new Cleveland Clinic survey.

For many men, cleaning the bathroom or mowing the lawn is more appealing than going to the doctor, the survey says.

Dr. Ryan Berglund says results show "Doctor Dread" is deeply rooted.

About two-thirds of men admit waiting as long as possible before seeking medical care and about the same share try to self-diagnose, often turning to the internet.
Doctors say nothing beats a face-to-face meeting with an expert.

Dr. Berglund says the problem is that many men grew up being told not to complain about their health.
