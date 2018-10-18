U.S. & WORLD

Mesmerizing video captures bustling activity at Utah pumpkin farm

A farm in Ogden, Utah is making the most of their fall busy season.

The employees at McFarland Family Farms all worked together to gather fully-grown pumpkins to be prepared to ship off for sale at Walmart stores.

Justin McFarland captured mesmerizing drone and GoPro footage that showed the breathtaking views as the bustling activity took place below.

