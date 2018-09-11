Michigan officer's generosity towards elderly woman goes viral

A Michigan police officer's generosity is inspiring people around the country.An elderly woman at a Citgo gas station in St. Clair Shores was trying to pull together three dollars in change to pay for her gas.Officer Todd Bing overheard the exchange, and told the woman to sit in her car so he could pump her gas.He then bought $20 worth of gas for her.Dolores Marotta's husband had recently died.She says she has been left to pay all of their bills on her own, and she's fallen behind every month.The gas station owner posted a photo of the interaction online, and it's gone viral.The owner is now using that attention to help raise money for the elderly widow.------