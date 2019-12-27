Michigan woman gets Secret Santa gift from Bill Gates

DETROIT, Michigan -- A Michigan woman was right on the money, so to speak, when she decided to be part of a "Secret Santa" gift exchange. The reason -- she got a gift from Bill Gates, one of the richest people on the planet, according to WDIV."Bill Gates is my Secret Santa. I just won Secret Santa 2019," posted a woman on Youtube who goes by Shelby."He said, 'I'm including some fundings for enjoyable at home and outdoors," said Shelby in the video.The Bill she's talking about is Bill Gates. Yes - the Bill Gates.Every Christmas the billionaire gets involved in what's called RedditGifts. On the social media platform, users post information about themselves, hoping someone will become their Secret Santa.Shelby, who lives in Oakland County, Michigan has sent presents to strangers 95 times.Then a few days ago she got a notification."I logged into my tracking page and saw that the package weighed 81 pounds," Shelby told WDIV.The box would not fit in her car."We wheeled the big giant box back into the FedEx location, and everyone was really delighted to get a peek at what was inside," she said.Later, Shelby posted videos showing everyone the amazing gifts Gates and his team picked out."My favorite gift in the package was the Great Gatsby manuscript," she said.So 95 gifts later, Shelby becomes the giftee.But not for long."I can't wait to keep participating. I saved some of my gift wrap from some of the Bill Gates packages, and I hope that I can use it in future exchanges to surprise some other people with a little bit of this excitement," Shelby says.The gift package from Gates also included a quilt and Oreo cookies.Gates also made a donation to the American Heart Association in the name of her mom, who passed away earlier this year.