Society

Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules

EMBED <>More Videos

A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

TAYLOR, Mich. (WPVI) -- A federal appeals court says a driver who showed a police officer her middle finger is protected by the First Amendment.

It all started in 2017 when the Michigan woman was pulled over for speeding.

The officer gave her a break, writing it up as a lesser violation, but as the woman drove away she flipped the officer off.

The officer pulled her over again, this time citing her for speeding.

She sued and a U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in her favor, saying the woman didn't break any law by exercising her free-speech rights.

In the 3-0 decision Wednesday, the court said Officer Matthew Minard "should have known better," even if the driver was rude.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societymichigancourt caseus worldtraffic stoplegal
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Netherlands shooting: 'Multiple' people injured, police say
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home
Portion of MLK drive to close for pothole repairs
Water gushes more than 20 feet into the air following main break
Show More
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Body found on SEPTA tracks near 69th Street Terminal
Police: Masked gunman robs multiple 7-Eleven stores
DNA links suspect to 1999 cold case murders of 2 teenage girls, police say
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Chilly Today
More TOP STORIES News