Military helicopters making pit stops in Lehigh Valley

HANOVER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- If you see groups of military helicopters transiting the skies of the Lehigh Valley today don't be alarmed.A spokesperson for the Lehigh Valley International Airport has put out the word that 23 choppers belonging to the 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Drum New York will be flying in the area today.The helicopters are to land at the airport, refuel and then depart.The group includes AH-64 Apache Attack helicopters and CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters.The crews and machines are reportedly being deployed to Afghanistan as part of a counter-terrorism mission