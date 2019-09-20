Military warning people to not approach Area 51 to 'see them aliens'

RACHEL, Nevada -- Storm Area 51 is underway in Southern NevadaAs many as 15,000 people are expected to descend on the tiny towns of Rachel and Hiko for special events celebrating the military research site.Area 51 has long fueled fascination about extraterrestrial life, UFOs and conspiracy theories.The whole thing started as an internet joke, inviting people to "see them aliens." The military is taking the whole thing seriously.The Air Force has issued stern warnings for people not to approach the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located.