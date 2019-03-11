'Milk Coke' drink is dividing social media

A drink has has been dividing social media for days now. It's called Milk Coke, and it's exactly what it sounds like.Apparently, someone tweeted a story a few weeks ago about finding their coworker mixing milk and coke together. The internet lost it, essentially saying "pictures or it didn't happen".That's where comedy writer James Felton came in, not only posting a resounding endorsement of the drink, but step-by-step photos.Strangers came out in droves, with some calling the concoction horrifying and wrong. While others said it's no different than a Coke float, and this was done on the Laverne and Shirley show decades ago, with Pepsi.What are your thoughts?