Millennials behind America's shrinking divorce rate

More millennials are getting "financially naked" before tying the knot.

A new study says millennials are causing the U.S. divorce rate to plummet.Researchers from the University of Maryland found that Generation X and millennials are skipping the tradition of getting married at a young age to only get divorced.Instead, more millennials are waiting to tie the knot when they are older and have their education, careers and finances on track.Researchers say the divorce rate has dropped 18 percent from 2008 to 2016.