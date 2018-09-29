SOCIETY

New study shows millennials behind America's shrinking divorce rate

Millennials behind America's shrinking divorce rate

A new study says millennials are causing the U.S. divorce rate to plummet.

Researchers from the University of Maryland found that Generation X and millennials are skipping the tradition of getting married at a young age to only get divorced.

Instead, more millennials are waiting to tie the knot when they are older and have their education, careers and finances on track.

Researchers say the divorce rate has dropped 18 percent from 2008 to 2016.

