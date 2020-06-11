Society

6abc Town Hall - Millennials of the Movement: Where do we go from here?

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- On the heels of the Community Town Hall Race, Rage & Healing: Where do we go from here?, 6abc looks to keep the conversation going on combatting racial injustice and addressing economic inequities in the Philadelphia region and beyond. Anchor Sharrie Williams will host an Instagram LIVE conversation with local Millennial Community Organizers to get their thoughts on the most recent George Floyd protests and how young people can stay engaged in the fight for racial equality. Millennials of The Movement: Where do we go from here? Thursday, June 11th at 8 pm on the Action News Instagram Page.

Panelists scheduled to appear:

Anthony Bellmon
Co-founder - Millennials in Action
Political Director for Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)
Neat fact: Only Millennial Delegate for Biden from PA

Brittany Smalls

Southestern PA Reprentative - Black Voters Matter Fund
Co-founder - Millennials in Action

Lauren Footman
Director of Outreach - Coalition to Stop Gun Violence

